Germany and France call for an end to Israeli offensive in Rafah

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) stands next to France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the press conference at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Following reports of dozens of deaths during the Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, Germany and France have called for an end to the attacks.

The situation in Rafah was "appalling," French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Meseberg Palace outside Berlin on Tuesday. "The Israeli operations in Rafah must come to an end," Macron insisted.

France had condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel from the outset and supported Israel's right to self-defence - "but - like any democracy - in compliance with international law," Macron said.

Scholz also demanded: "Israel must respect international law in its actions." The chancellor called the shelling of a refugee camp with many fatalities a "tragic incident."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be an investigation into the incident. "This is as important as it is necessary," Scholz emphasized during the meeting with Macron at the German government's guest house north of the capital.

"This case shows once again why Germany, like many other countries, has repeatedly spoken out against a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah - because there can be no adequate protection for civilians there," Scholz asserted.

No scenario, no variant of military action there is conceivable "that would not be associated with an irresponsible number of civilian casualties," he underscored.

The German chancellor once again called for the release of the hostages still being held by Hamas - but also for sufficient humanitarian aid to reach Gaza by land.

"Israel has a responsibility to make this possible." We are talking about 500 lorries per day, emphasized Scholz. Together with Macron, he also argued in favour of a two-state solution as a long-term perspective for settling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) stands next to France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the press conference at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Palestinians fleeing unsafe areas in Rafah arrive with their belongings on Trucks and cars in Khan Yunis, further north in the southern Gaza Strip, following Israeli strikes. Naaman Omar/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa