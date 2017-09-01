Germany, England win; Poland routed in World Cup qualifiers

From left, Germany's scorer Timo Werner and his teammates Lars Stindl and Mesut Ozil celebrate the opening goal during the World Cup Group C qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Germany in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

GENEVA (AP) — Germany kept cruising toward the World Cup in Russia, England edged closer, and Poland's unbeaten run was decisively ended on Friday.

Germany's 2-1 win at the Czech Republic was the world champion's seventh straight win in qualifying and maintained its five-point lead over Northern Ireland atop Group C with three rounds left.

Mats Hummels headed an 88th-minute winning goal to cap an interesting week for the defender who was rebuked by team management for posting a video of himself jumping off a balcony into a swimming pool.

England labored to a 4-0 win in Malta with three late goals to stay two points ahead of Slovakia in Group F.

Poland, the world's No. 5-ranked team, lost 4-0 in Denmark and now leads Group E by just three points from Montenegro.