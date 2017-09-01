    Germany, England win; Poland routed in World Cup qualifiers

    GRAHAM DUNBAR
    From left, Germany's scorer Timo Werner and his teammates Lars Stindl and Mesut Ozil celebrate the opening goal during the World Cup Group C qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Germany in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

    GENEVA (AP) — Germany kept cruising toward the World Cup in Russia, England edged closer, and Poland's unbeaten run was decisively ended on Friday.

    Germany's 2-1 win at the Czech Republic was the world champion's seventh straight win in qualifying and maintained its five-point lead over Northern Ireland atop Group C with three rounds left.

    Mats Hummels headed an 88th-minute winning goal to cap an interesting week for the defender who was rebuked by team management for posting a video of himself jumping off a balcony into a swimming pool.

    England labored to a 4-0 win in Malta with three late goals to stay two points ahead of Slovakia in Group F.

    Poland, the world's No. 5-ranked team, lost 4-0 in Denmark and now leads Group E by just three points from Montenegro.