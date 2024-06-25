Germany to contribute further $20 million for Gaza food supplies

Mohammed Mustafa (R), Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, welcomes Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Minister. During her visit to the Middle East, Baerbock will hold talks with officials from Israel, Palestine, and Lebanon. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Germany is making a further €19 million ($20 million) available for humanitarian aid for the people in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Tuesday in Jerusalem.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the World Food Programme are bringing "flour and rice to starving families whose lives are at risk, because every meal, no matter how small, is vital for the children in Gaza," Baerbock said.

She added that every box of medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) helps to "restore a minimum level of medical care" in destroyed hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which has been under intense bombardment from Israeli forces for months.

Among other things, the money will be used to finance food baskets that cover 90% of daily calorie requirements and contain flour, rice, sugar, oil, chickpeas and powdered milk.

Palestinians shop for scarce food items surrounded by the enormous destruction caused by Israeli bombing as displaced Palestinians return to Khan Yunis. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa