Germany congratulates Mexico's Sheinbaum after election victory

Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo gives a message to her supporters to celebrate her victory after receiving the preliminary election results of Mexico's general election. The 61-year-old led on 57.9% of the vote with around two-thirds of ballots counted, the national electoral institute said on Monday. Carlos Tischler/eyepix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The German government has congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election in Mexico.

A Foreign Office spokesman said in Berlin on Monday that Germany would be "very happy to work closely with the future government and will also seek to establish contact in the near future."

"We are of course looking forward to expanding relations in all areas and look forward to shaping this together with the new Mexican government," the spokesperson added.

Germany and Mexico have traditionally had good relations.

Sheinbaum led on 57.9% of the vote with around two-thirds of ballots counted, Mexico's national electoral institute said on Monday. Her rivals have conceded.

Sheinbaum is set to become Mexico's first female president, succeeding incumbent Andrés Manuel López Obrador.