Germany and Canada to intensify cooperation on hydrogen energy
Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Canadian Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson have emphasized the importance of energy security in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and other global conflicts.
During the first German-Canadian hydrogen conference in Hamburg on Monday, Habeck said that industry and companies are dependent on a reliable energy supply on the road to climate neutrality.
Wilkinson also emphasized that a secure supply of green energy must be guaranteed in order to limit global warming.
The conference follows the signing of the German-Canadian hydrogen agreement in August 2022 is designed to network project developers from Canada with potential distributors and customers from Germany. According to the plans of the governments in Berlin and Ottawa, the export of hydrogen from Canada to Germany is set to begin next year.
Green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy, plays a key role in the energy transition.