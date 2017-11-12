Germany beats US, which goes winless at Deutschland Cup

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Dominik Kahun assisted on goals by Frank Mauer, Brent Raedeke and Brooks Macek as host Germany beat the United States 5-1 on Sunday in the Deutschland Cup finale.

The U.S. outshot Germany 28-19 but got just one goal by Broc Little and fell to 0-3-0 in the Olympic tune-up tournament. Thomas Holzmann also scored for Germany, and captain Yannic Seidenberg added an empty-net goal.

U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 18 shots. Germany's Danny aus den Birken stopped 27 of 28 shots to pick up the victory.

The U.S. took fewer penalties than it did in a 5-2 loss to Russia, but couldn't cash in at even strength. Coach Tony Granato was pleased with the chances created, but says the U.S. must figure out how to score more goals.