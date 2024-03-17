Germantown woman dead after being hit by train in Warren County

Mar. 17—A Germantown woman was hit and killed by a train Saturday in Carlisle.

Jennifer Carswell, 42, of Germantown was walking around 3:30 p.m. along the railroad tracks and lost her footing, falling into a CSX train that was traveling west along Fairy Lane, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol was assisted by Carlisle Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Carlisle Fire, JEMS EMS and the Warren County Coroner were also on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.