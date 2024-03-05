Germantown expanding road closures for construction to include railroad crossings

Road construction in Germantown is not a new concept, but where the closures are taking place may surprise you.

The City of Germantown announced Monday afternoon that there would be three railroad crossings closing over the next week for repairs. Along with these closures is the week-long roadwork happening on North Germantown Parkway through the weekend.

Here is what we know about the closures.

Railroad closures in Germantown

There are three dates and intersections that will have road work being done. The repairs will close the roads for short periods of time, but contractors with Norforlk Southern Railroad will have temporary traffic control in place.

Repairs will take place at these intersections:

Thursday, March 7: Riverdale Road

Monday, March 11: Poplar Pike by Southern Avenue

Tuesday, March 12: Oak Manor and Forest Hill Irene

North Germantown Parkway road closure

Parts of northbound North Germantown Parkway will be closed from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26 and Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2024. Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

To continue the repairs to the North Germantown Parkway and Wolf River Boulevard intersection, Germantown has shut down part of the northbound lanes on North Germantown Road. The city has posted detour options that include Humphreys Boulevard and Walnut Grove Road.

The closure started at 8 p.m. Friday, March 1 and will continue through 6 p.m. Monday, March 11.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Three Germantown railroad crossings to close this month for repairs