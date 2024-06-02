Germanfest begins in the Capital City

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Germanfest began on Saturday, June 1. This two-day event is all about the celebration of German culture.

Germanfest began with an outdoor mass at 4 p.m. and the festivities began right after.

There is a lot of authentic German food, a bier garden, booths, kids inflatable’s, live polka music, and more.

Germanfest typically draws a large audience and this year proved no different. 27 news spoke to one Topeka resident, who said she has been coming to Germanfest for 20 years. We asked what keeps bringing her back.

“The food of course because it’s all homemade by the parishioners,” said Lois Stadler. “And the music with the polka band.”

On top of the activities mentioned above there is also a luck prize drawing. A $10 ticket enters you in the $10,000 prize, while a $1 ticket enters you in the $1,000 prize.

Germanfest continues on Sunday, June 2 as gates open at 10 a.m.

