German wine growers worried over recent late-spring frosts

Late spring overnight frosts in Germany's wine-growing regions have raised concerns among winemakers about potential impacts on the harvest.

The German Winegrowers' Association (DWV) fears that the cold temperatures could damage wine yields this year: "The frosts at this point in time are so devastating because the vegetation is already well advanced after the recent months of record heat," DWV President Klaus Schneider told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain on Friday.

"The young, fertile shoots are now freezing, and those that grow back may not be fertile," he said.

That means that winegrowers can expect lower yields or even a loss of yield over the course of the year with the same vine care, said Schneider.

Since last Sunday, overnight frosts with temperatures dropping as low as minus 2.5 degrees have caused severe damage in some wine-growing regions.

The extent varied greatly from region to region, said Schneider.

"However, some regions are reporting extreme damage. We expect that the full extent of the damage will only become apparent in the next few days," he said.