German warship returns to port after eight-week Red Sea mission

After more than eight weeks of operations in the Red Sea, the German frigate Hessen returned to its home port on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry said the 143-metre-long warship had safely escorted 27 commercial vessels through the critical maritime corridor that connects Europe and Asia.

The ministry said the crew of the frigate successfully fended off four attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi militia using drones and missiles.

The Hessen had around 240 servicemen and women on board and was accompanied by two helicopters as it entered the harbour in Wilhelmshaven. Hundreds of cheering relatives greeted the crew as the ship pulled into shore and a naval band played.

The frigate was part of the EU's defensive maritime mission Aspides and was deployed in the Red Sea in February to protect merchant ships from attacks by the Iran-aligned militants in Yemen.

The militants are trying to force an end to the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip by attacking commercial cargo vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.