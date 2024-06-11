German Village Pride flag thefts 'shows a lot of hatred;' police searching for vandals

German Village residents say the weekend theft of Pride flags does not reflect the neighborhood's spirit or deter its commitment to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Security cameras captured many of the thefts that happened early Sunday morning. Residents say it appears the thefts were premeditated after a few neighbors said they saw the same gray minivan driving around the neighborhood.

Residents reported the flag thefts to police Sunday afternoon, noting that security footage showed they happened around 2:30 a.m. One report mentioned several other flags were stolen.

Police have made no arrests as of Tuesday morning.

"Vandalizing something that's meant to celebrate and lift up an oppressed group seems like it's intended to cause harm and problems," said German Village resident Nicole Sintov. "It's Pride month, we're supposed to be celebrating."

Tim Dick, an employee at Schmidts' Fudge Haus, said he was shocked to hear about the incident but felt proud of the community reactions like The First Lady's decision to offer flag replacements.

"The Pride flags being torn down shows a lot of hatred," he said. "But what I enjoy most (about German Village) is the unconditional love and acceptance, so everyone is welcome."

The community responds to Pride flag thefts in German Village

Helen Speiser, a neighborhood resident and board member with German Village Society, said her Pride flag was stolen last year.

"Our entire flagpole was ripped off the front of our house. We caught it all on camera," Speiser said.

But that didn't stop her this year. She said neighborhood residents want to send the message that they are one community, regardless of differing beliefs.

"This is a really progressive and friendly neighborhood," Speiser said. "We're huge supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are showing up for that community and making sure they don't feel afraid."

While shocking to community members, flag thefts and vandalism aren't unheard of. A flag theft was reported in Merion Village last year during Pride, and an Ohio State student was also charged last year for urinating on a Pride flag.

Speiser said the German Village Society, an organization committed to preserving the culture of German Village, is working with its crime watch group to raise awareness and better address this year's incident.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pride flag thefts in Columbus' German Village 'shows a lot of hatred'