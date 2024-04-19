German vice chancellor spends morning in Kiev air raid shelter

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck stands with an employee, security officers and delegation members during an air raid alarm in a shelter, the hotel's underground car park. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck began Friday in a bomb shelter in Kiev because of the threat of incoming Russian missiles and drones.

An air raid alarm was triggered at 4:40 am (0140 GMT) in Kiev, forcing Habeck and his entourage to spend about an hour and a half seeking shelter in the underground parking garage of their hotel before the all-clear signal was given.

Habeck arrvied in Ukraine on Thursday. He is expected to hold further meetings on Friday before travelling on to Moldova, where he will meet Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, several missiles were the cause of the air raid alarm, which initially headed for northern Ukrainian areas and then veered off course.

Russian strikes were reported overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

According to the Ukrainian air defence authorities, 15 of 22 missiles and all 14 drones were intercepted during the night.

Russian authorities also complained about air raids. There was a missile alert overnight in the Belgorod region, which is located on the border with Ukraine.

