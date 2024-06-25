German Twp. man accused of chasing, firing gun at pair

Jun. 24—A German Twp. man indicted Monday is accused of firing shots at a pair in a vehicle, then chasing them, blocking the road and firing more shots.

James Edward Mosley, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned July 9 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Each count carries a three-year firearm specification that would add time at sentencing if he is convicted.

Mosley is accused of firing once from the front porch of his residence in the 11000 block of Friend Road at two people as they sat inside a vehicle. The pair left but Mosley followed them in his vehicle and at one point passed around them and stopped in front of their vehicle, blocking the road on Germantown Middletown Road, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Mosley then fired up to four more bullets from a handgun at the pair while they sat in the vehicle on the road, the affidavit stated.

No injuries were reported.

Mosley reportedly admitted the incident to German Twp. police, according to the affidavit.