German train drivers' union announces renewed strike

Three ICE trains arrive at Munich Central Station in the early hours of the morning. Strikes are now possible again following the renewed failure of wage negotiations at Deutsche Bahn. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Germany's train drivers' union GDL is to hold a renewed strike in the ongoing wage dispute with state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn, GDL leader Claus Weselsky said on Monday.

The strike in passenger transport is to start on Thursday at 2 am (0100 GMT) and is to last for 35 hours. In rail freight transport, the strike is set to begin on Wednesday at 6 pm.

The union also said it no longer plans to announce future strikes 48 hours in advance.

This is the fifth strike in the months-long wage dispute. The union broke off the most recent round of negotiations on Thursday after around four weeks.

"This strike will last a total of 35 hours, 35 hours so that everyone in the country realizes what we are talking about: namely the 35-hour week," said Weselsky.

The GDL and Deutsche Bahn have been struggling for months to reach a new collective labour agreement. The sticking point is the union's demand for a reduction in weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours for shift workers without financial losses.

A railroad employee gives the departure signal for a train at Berlin's main station.after the renewed failure of wage negotiations at the railroad, strikes are now possible again. Carsten Koall/dpa