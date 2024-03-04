German train drivers' union announces renewed strike
Germany's train drivers' union GDL is to hold a renewed strike in the ongoing wage dispute with state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn, GDL leader Claus Weselsky said on Monday.
The strike in passenger transport is to start on Thursday at 2 am (0100 GMT) and is to last for 35 hours. In rail freight transport, the strike is set to begin on Wednesday at 6 pm.
The union also said it no longer plans to announce future strikes 48 hours in advance.
This is the fifth strike in the months-long wage dispute. The union broke off the most recent round of negotiations on Thursday after around four weeks.
"This strike will last a total of 35 hours, 35 hours so that everyone in the country realizes what we are talking about: namely the 35-hour week," said Weselsky.
The GDL and Deutsche Bahn have been struggling for months to reach a new collective labour agreement. The sticking point is the union's demand for a reduction in weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours for shift workers without financial losses.