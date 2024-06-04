German town declares disaster following floods

STORY: :: A town in southern Germany declares a disaster as water levels reach over 32 feet

:: June 4, 2024

:: Passau, Germany

:: Ruthard Marsch, passerby

:: "I thought that everything was well prepared for the current floods. It seems to be the case, but the fear is deep in my bones, I have relatives in Passau. Because the predictions are always a bit bolder, or not as accurate as they are hoping for. So it's rising and rising and precautions are being taken everywhere. That's all you can do anyway."

:: Hannes Berger, Water Management Agency

:: "You can see the mobile flood defenses have been set up in various places. And the early protection provided by the city of Passau has kept the damage relatively low."

A representative of the Water Management Agency Deggendorf said he believed however that the peak has now been reached and added that early protection measures have kept damages relatively low in the town.

Heavy rainfall has led to several thousand people being forced to leave their homes with a firefig