German states consider new laws against cyberbullying

A man operates a laptop. The interior ministers of Germany's federal states are examining whether to introduce a separate criminal offence for cyberbullying. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The interior ministers of Germany's federal states are examining whether to introduce a separate criminal offence for cyberbullying.

The proposal is included in a draft resolution ahead of a meeting of interior ministers in the city of Potsdam near Berlin from Wednesday to Friday.

"Cyberbullying is a growing phenomenon that has so far been underestimated, although it has serious consequences for victims in many areas of life," said Michael Stübgen, the interior minister of the eastern state of Brandenburg.

He submitted the motion to the conference, which he currently chairs. Justice ministers would have to examine the proposal first.

Stübgen said several months ago that while cyberbullying often affects women and children, hostility and threats against municipal officials and elected representatives had also increased at an alarming rate.

The newspaper Der Spiegel wrote that the Federal Ministry of Justice believes the current criminal law already allows for cyberbullying to be punished "in a way that is appropriate to the offence and culpability."

However, the possible need for change was being examined "with regard to the requirements of the EU Directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence."