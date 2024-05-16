German security forces raid properties over alleged Hamas connection

Police stand on a street in Duisburg where an apartment is being searched, as part of action taken against a group allegedly supporting Hamas. The raid comes as the Ministry of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia on 16 May also banned the Palestine Solidarity Duisburg. David Young/dpa

Security forces searched four properties in the western German city of Duisburg on Thusday morning as part of action taken against the Palestine Solidarity Duisburg group accused of supporting Palestinian militant organization Hamas.

The raid comes as the Interior Ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday also banned the group, known as Palästina Solidarität Duisburg in German.

"This ban comes at the right time and sends the right signal," the state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, said in a statement. "In many cases, solidarity with Palestine hides nothing other than hatred of Jews - as is the case with the organization banned today."

According to the ministry, Palestine Solidarity Duisburg is an organization that has set itself the task of carrying out Palestine solidarity work, primarily in Duisburg but also Germany-wide.

The group strives for the liberation of Palestine within the borders of 1947, before the founding of the state of Israel. In doing so, it explicitly shows solidarity with Palestinian resistance in all its forms, which also includes the armed struggle of Hamas against Israel, the ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that the group's ideological orientation is "characterized by an anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic world view."

"Palestine Solidarity Duisburg continuously agitates against the state of Israel and holds it solely responsible for the Middle East conflict," the statement reads. "In doing so, it is spreading hatred and violence in the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians and, not least, jeopardizing the life and limb of fellow Israelis and Jews living in Germany."

Under the ban, the groups' assets can be confiscated, and any online presences or social media activities by the organization has been outlawed.

Since the deadly attacks on Israel led by Hamas on October 7, which triggered the war in Gaza, there has been a surge in anti-Semitic crime and fears have grown about the safety of Jews in Germany.

At the beginning of November, the German government issued a ban on all activities by Hamas, which was already designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union. The move made it easier for police to take action at rallies held in support of Palestinians.

Germany's domestic intelligence service puts the number of Hamas operatives living in the country at 450. So far, their activities have been limited to spreading propaganda and collecting donations.

Germany is among Israel's staunchest allies, and political leaders in Berlin have repeatedly stated that Israel has a right to self defence in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

Domestically, authorities have been quick to crack down on pro-Palestinian protests citing fears of anti-Semitism, with critics saying the current climate has led to a supression of pro-Palestinian voices.

