German security forces raid multiple properties over Hamas connection
Security forces have searched four properties in the western German city of Duisburg as part of action taken against a group allegedly supporting Palestinian militant organization Hamas.
The raid comes as the Ministry of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday also banned the Palästina Solidarität Duisburg - or Palestine Solidarity Duisburg.
"This ban comes at the right time and sends the right signal," the state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, said in a statement. "In many cases, solidarity with Palestine hides nothing other than hatred of Jews - as is the case with the organization banned today."