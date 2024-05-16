German security forces raid multiple properties over Hamas connection

German police officers load a box of seized items into a car, following a search of an apartment, as part of action taken against a group allegedly supporting Hamas. The raid comes as the Ministry of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia on 16 May also banned the Palestine Solidarity Duisburg. David Young/dpa

Security forces have searched four properties in the western German city of Duisburg as part of action taken against a group allegedly supporting Palestinian militant organization Hamas.

The raid comes as the Ministry of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday also banned the Palästina Solidarität Duisburg - or Palestine Solidarity Duisburg.

"This ban comes at the right time and sends the right signal," the state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, said in a statement. "In many cases, solidarity with Palestine hides nothing other than hatred of Jews - as is the case with the organization banned today."

