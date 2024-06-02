German regions report more rain in 24 hours than monthly average
Some regions in southern Germany have recorded more rain within 24 hours than normally falls over a whole month, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) reported on Sunday.
Kisslegg in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg recorded 130 millimetres of rain on Friday alone, the DWD reported. The region normally reports 118mm per month at this time of year.
In Bad Wörishofen in the neighbouring state of Bavaria, 129mm fell within 24 hours, by comparison with a monthly average of 101mm.
Similar values were reported across the region.