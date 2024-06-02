German regions report more rain in 24 hours than monthly average

The high water of the Schussen river floods parts of Meckenbeuren. Felix Kästle/dpa

Some regions in southern Germany have recorded more rain within 24 hours than normally falls over a whole month, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) reported on Sunday.

Kisslegg in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg recorded 130 millimetres of rain on Friday alone, the DWD reported. The region normally reports 118mm per month at this time of year.

In Bad Wörishofen in the neighbouring state of Bavaria, 129mm fell within 24 hours, by comparison with a monthly average of 101mm.

Similar values were reported across the region.

The high water of the Schussen river floods parts of Meckenbeuren. Felix Kästle/dpa

An aerial view shows a car parking in front of a road partially flooded by water from the Kammel river, which has burst its banks. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A man drags sandbags along a flooded street. After the heavy rainfall of the last few days, there was severe flooding in the region. Stefan Puchner/dpa

Emergency vehicles stand on a flooded street in the city center. After the heavy rainfall of the last few days, there was severe flooding in the region. Stefan Puchner/dpa