German railways says resolution near in talks with drivers' union

A Deutsche Bahn (DB) train pulls into Bremen's main station. The strike by the train drivers' union GDL has come to an end - Deutsche Bahn intends to largely resume its usual services at the start of operations. Sina Schuldt/dpa

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said on Saturday that it is close to a resolution with train drivers' union GDL after months of conflict over wages.

According to Deutsche Bahn, an agreement is imminent and there will be no strikes for the time being. Rail services in Germany were heavily disrupted by two driver walkouts in the past fortnight.

"Both parties are confident that they will be able to announce a result next week," the railway announced in Berlin, adding that the GDL will refrain from further strikes until then.

"An agreement has been reached on many issues," DB said about the "intense but constructive" talks underway behind closed doors.

The sides failed to reach agreement during prolonged negotations in February that were mediated by former interior minister Thomas de Maizière and the state of Schleswig-Holstein's Premier Daniel Günther.

In the current phase of talks, the GDL had rejected any formal and binding arbitration and wanted to seek an agreement without mediation.

The most recent sticking point in the negotiations was the dispute over a reduction in working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours per week with the same salary, as demanded by the GDL.

The railway had previously shown itself willing to reduce working hours to 36 hours without financial losses in two stages by 2028. However, GDL boss Claus Weselsky did not agree to this and did not rule out strikes over Easter.

There have so far been six strikes organized by the GDL in the current wage dispute.

Aperson passes by the Deutsche Bahn (DB) logo stuck on one of the trains, during a strike by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL). The GDL has called for a further 24-hour strike in both passenger and freight transport. Peter Kneffel/dpa