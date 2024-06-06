German rail services resuming after flooding in Bavaria

A hydrant and a holder for a lifebuoy protrude from the water of a flooded street in the city on the three rivers. After heavy rainfall, many places in Bavaria continue to be flooded. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Long-distance railay services are operating again in much of southern Germany following the recent flooding, according to the latest service updates.

By Thursday, flood-related restrictions had been lifted on the Ulm-Augsburg-Munich route in Bavaria, while a previously restricted route between Augsburg and the town of Donauwörth no longer listed any disruptions or closures.

However, the Eurocity Express connection from Munich to the Swiss city of Zurich remained closed, as did the Intercity Express route between the cities of Nuremberg and Würzburg. The detour is expected to add around 25 minutes to the journey.

Delays and cancellations due to route closures continued to hamper regional rail traffic in Bavaria on Thursday.

Trees stand in the flood waters of the Danube. The situation is easing in some flood areas in southern Germany, but remains tense on the lower Danube. Armin Weigel/dpa