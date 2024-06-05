German prosecutors demand jail time for suspected Hezbollah members

German prosecutors have demanded prison sentences for two defendants in the first trial of suspected members of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Germany.

If convicted, a 50-year-old Lebanese man could face five and a half years in jail for membership of a foreign terrorist organization, the press office of the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court announced on Wednesday.

For the second defendant, a 56-year-old German-Lebanese citizen, the prosecution requested three years in prison.

The two suspects were detained on May 10 last year in the state of Lower Saxony.

The 56-year-old is said to have been a member of an elite military unit in Hezbollah. From 2009, he was reportedly active as a member and later chairman of the al-Mustafa community, which was banned in Germany in 2022.

Hezbollah has been banned from operating in Germany since the end of April 2020.

The Shia Islamist organization, which Germany classifies as a terrorist group, denies Israel's right to exist. The prosecution argues that in addition to attacks on military targets, the Iran-backed group also sees attacks on civilians as legitimate.