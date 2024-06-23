German prosecutors continue probe into racist chants on resort island

Two women sit on the terrace of the "Pony" club in Kampen (Sylt). German prosecutors are continuing their investigation into racist incidents on the upmarket North Sea holiday island of Sylt, senior state prosecutor Bernd Winterfeldt told dpa on 23 June. Lea Sarah Albert/dpa

German prosecutors are continuing their investigation into racist incidents on the upmarket North Sea holiday island of Sylt, senior state prosecutor Bernd Winterfeldt told dpa on Sunday.

"The investigations will probably still take a few weeks," Winterfeldt said. Prosecutors in Flensburg in the north-western state of Schleswig-Holstein are investigating two men and a woman in connection with Nazi-era chants in a popular bar on the island a month ago.

A case of sedition is being investigated, along with a case involving the use of symbols of a banned organization, he said.

The investigation was launched after a video of events at the PONY bar on Saturday May 24 went viral. In the video, lasting just a few seconds, the group of young people are seen chanting "Foreigners out!" and "Germany for Germans" to the tune of hit party song "L'Amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino.

A man is seen making a gesture like the Hitler salute, which is banned in Germany. There was outrage in Germany after police published details of the incident on May 24.

Prosecutors are also investigating two other cases that occurred over the same Pentecost weekend in Kampen on the island.

A customer in a club near PONY is reported to have shouted racist slogans. And in the third case, an investigation is proceeding into a case of assault and sedition, according to Winterfeldt after a 29-year-old woman was attacked and insulted in a racist manner.