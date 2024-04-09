German president wishes Muslims blessed end to Ramadan

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the start of a discussion entitled "War in the Middle East. Steinmeier said that Ramadan and breaking the fast are part of our religious life in Germany. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has wished Muslims in Germany a happy and blessed end to the fasting month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan and breaking the fast are part of the diverse life of faith in Germany," he wrote in a message in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The fact that today, at the end of the month of fasting, Muslim communities throughout the country are inviting their fellow human beings of other faiths is an important sign of tolerance and respect and of the willingness to live together and exchange ideas," he added.

The Islamic fasting month of Ramadan ends with the exuberant festival of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid. It is an important Muslim holiday.

During the month of fasting, devout Muslims do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset.