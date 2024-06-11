German president welcomes Zelensky to Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, for talks at Bellevue Palace. Zelensky is in Berlin for the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine. It is his third visit to Berlin since the Russian invasion more than two years ago. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed in Berlin by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday morning, ahead of an international conference on recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Steinmeier received Zelensky at his official residence, the Bellevue Palace in the capital. He planned to accompany Zelensky to the official opening of the conference and attend Zelensky's speech to the German parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Relations between the two presidents were initially strained, after Zelensky told Steinmeier in April 2022 that he was not welcome to join colleagues from Poland and the Baltic states for a planned trip to Kiev.

At the time, Zelensky accused Steinmeier of taking a soft stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin in his previous political positions.

The two have seemingly patched up relations since, however, and Steinmeier later visited Ukraine.