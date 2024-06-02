German president expresses shock at Mannheim policeman's death

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2nd R) sits next to his wife Elke Buedenbender (R) and Irmgart Braun-Luebcke during the memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of Walter Luebcke's death. Luebcke, the head of the public administration of the Kassel region, was killed in front of his home by a shot to the head at close range. Swen Pförtner/dpa

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was shocked at the death of a police officer who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in Mannheim two days ago.

"I am deeply shocked by the death of the police officer who courageously intervened in Mannheim to protect human life," he said, expressing his condolences to the officer's relatives while thanking all police on duty.

Steinmeier also expressed concern about the "brutalization of political debate and the growing willingness to use violence in our country."

He said change was needed. "Things must not go on like this. Violence jeopardises what has made our democracy strong," he said.

Police officers mourn their deceased colleague on the market square in Mannheim. A German police officer has died two days after being stabbed at an anti-Islam gathering in the western German city of Mannheim, authorities said Sunday, as police responded to demonstrations held in the wake of the attack. Boris Roessler/dpa

Police officers secure a human chain by the members of the Antifa as they demonstrate against a rally of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in the aftermath of a knife attack that left several people injured in Mannheim. Thomas Frey/dpa