German president expresses shock at Mannheim policeman's death
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was shocked at the death of a police officer who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in Mannheim two days ago.
"I am deeply shocked by the death of the police officer who courageously intervened in Mannheim to protect human life," he said, expressing his condolences to the officer's relatives while thanking all police on duty.
Steinmeier also expressed concern about the "brutalization of political debate and the growing willingness to use violence in our country."
He said change was needed. "Things must not go on like this. Violence jeopardises what has made our democracy strong," he said.