German policeman suffered severe injuries in Mannheim knife attack

A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim has been shot by police.

A German policeman stabbed in a knife attack on the market square in Mannheim suffered life-threatening injuries and is being operated on in hospital, security sources told dpa on Friday.

A knife-wielding attacker injured several people on the square in Mannheim, located in south-western Germany, before being shot by police. The attacker was wounded.

Authorities have not disclosed how many other people were injured by the attacker or provided information about the severity of their injuries.

A police spokeswoman said early on Friday afternoon that there was no further danger to the public.

