German police search for motive in attack on private football party

Police officers stand at a scene that may be connected to the attack in Wolmirstedt. Police officers shot and killed a man during an operation in Wolmirstedt, north of Magdeburg, on Friday evening. The man had previously attacked the officers, according to a police spokeswoman in Stendal on 15 June Saturday morning. He reportedly died on the scene. Thomas Schulz/dpa

Police in Germany are still searching for a motive as they investigate a man who attacked several people at a private European Championship party in a small town.

The incident happened on Friday night in Wolmirstedt, in the central state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Police said a 27-year-old man broke into a single-family home and attacked several people who had gathered on the patio to watch the Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland.

He stabbed at several people with a "knife-like object," police said.

The assailant, an Afghan national, seriously injured a 50-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man. A 56-year-old man was slightly injured.

After the police arrived, the perpetrator is said to have attacked the officers. The police responded with gunfire and the man later died at hospital.

Before the stabbings at the football party, police said the assailant killed a 23-year-old man in an apartment block not far away. The man, also an Afghan national, died of his injuries in hospital that evening. The relationship between the perpetrator and the victim was not revealed by police.

It is important to "shed further light" on the man's motive, said public prosecutor Frank Baumgarten on Sunday. He said there would be extensive questioning of witnesses and people who knew the assailant.

As things stand, Baumgarten said he saw no evidence that the shots fired by two officers at the attacker were unlawful.

Wolmirstedt has around 12,000 residents and is located north of the city of Magdeburg.

Neighbours initially think the shots fire by police officers were firecrackers set off because of the football match.

"We're still pretty shocked," said one neighbour who had been watching the match on television when they heard the gunfire.

"The second goal had just been scored, we thought someone had let off a firecracker out of joy," said the man. When they looked out of the window, they saw the police and a man lying near the driveway.