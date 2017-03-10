German Police Rule Out Terrorism In Train Station Attack

German police claim the ax-wielding attacker who injured 10 people at a Düsseldorf train station Thursday has “paranoid schizophrenia” and have ruled out “religious or political motives” for the assault.

The 36-year-old Kosovo man living in Wuppertal, who remains unidentified, is suspected of starting his rampage at about 8:50 p.m. He randomly attacked passersby on the train platform, the Telegraph reported.

In a statement, police said the man attacked the victims “indiscriminately” with the ax, which was later secured.

Police also said the man was in an “exceptional mental state” at the time and has “obvious psychological problems.” He was taken to a nearby hospital due to multiple bone fractures he got during a police chase as he jumped from a bridge onto a street, police said in a statement.

“We were on the platform waiting for the train. The train arrived and suddenly someone with an ax came out and started attacking people,” an unnamed witness told German newspaper Bild.

“There was blood everywhere.”

A 13-year-old girl was one of those who was injured, the Rheinische Post reported. A witness told the newspaper he helped treat the girl’s wound and was able to get her safely to her father.

The newspaper also reported a 20-year-old man suffered a head injury but was pulled onto a train by friends just in time to escape the attacker.

Authorities ruled out any act of terrorism and were certain the suspect acted alone. However, before their assessment, police commandos had entered the crime scene with automatic weapons, wearing bulletproof vests and balaclavas, assuming it was a possible terrorist attack. They were also backed by police helicopters.

“We are not using the words ‘rampage’ or 'terror,'" a police spokesman told Reuters.

Authorities also initially said multiple attackers were involved, and two were taken into custody Thursday night, Bild reported. But they have since all been released. Police also detained people to ensure their safety while they looked for the attacker.

Federal Chancellery minister Peter Altmaier, a close adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, took to Twitter addressing Thursday’s violent attack. "Whatever happened at Düsseldorf's main station; our empathy and thoughts are with the innocent injured,” he tweeted.

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack and said the investigation is ongoing. Train services resumed on Friday.

German authorities have been extremely vigilant for possible terrorist attack as they had just undergone assaults in the recent year. In December, a truck drove into crowds at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market killing 12 people and injuring 48. The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last July, a mentally disturbed 17-year-old refugee wielded an ax and a knife on a train in Wuerzburg in southern Germany. Four people were injured, according to the BBC.

Also in July, a suicide bombing took place outside a wine bar in Ansbach, Germany, that left 12 people injured. The bomber, who pledged allegiance to ISIS, was the only person killed. It was the first suicide attack in German history.

