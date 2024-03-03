German police raid Berlin area seeking two far-left RAF terrorists

An armoured vehicle is parked on the street during an operation connected with the manhunt for the two suspected robbers Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still on the run. Paul Zinken/dpa

Police seeking two fugitive far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) terrorists searched buildings in Berlin's Friedrichshain district on Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony in Berlin said.

They are looking for Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, two other suspected terrorist members of the RAF who are still on the run.

Sunday's operation began at an industrial estate at 07:30 (0630 GMT) and involved national and city police forces. The spokeswoman did not provide any further details.

A dpa reporter said the police took two men away but this was not initially confirmed by the spokeswoman.

The RAF murdered more than 30 people during their reign of terror

but disbanded in 1998.

Police officers stand by an armoured vehicle during an operation connected with the manhunt for the two suspected robbers Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still on the run. Paul Zinken/dpa