German police officer still in serious condition after knife attack

Forensics officers inspect the crime scene where a knife-wielding attacker in the German city of Mannheim on Friday targeted a gathering by the anti-Islam right-wing group Pax Europa, according to members of the group. Uwe Anspach/dpa

The condition remains serious of a German police officer who suffered life-threatening injuries when a knife-wielding attacker targeted a gathering by the anti-Islam right-wing group Pax Europa in the city of Mannheim, police said Saturday.

Police shot the so far unidentified attacker after he injured six people on Friday, with security sources telling dpa he suffered life-threatening injuries. Anti-terror investigators have taken over the case.

Five participants in the Pax Europa rally were hurt and a policeman also suffered severe injuries when the attacker stabbed him in the back of the head several times, authorities said. All of the injured were taken to hospital and some had to undergo emergency surgery.

The perpetrator was still unresponsive following surgery, meaning it had not yet been possible to interrogate him, a police spokesman said on Saturday morning.

Police have not yet identified the man.

According to media reports, he is a 25-year-old Afghan national who lives in Germany.

A video apparently of the attack in the south-western city's main market square circulated online, showing a man stabbing several people at the Pax Europa event. He can also be seen stabbing the policeman.

People can be heard shouting "get the knife away" in the video.

The video also shows another officer shooting at the attacker. Several police officers then restrain him on the ground.

Police officers are deployed during an incident on Mannheim's market square. A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim has been shot by police. Rene Priebe/dpa

Thomas Strobl, Baden-Wuerttemberg's Minister of the Interior, makes a press statement at the crime scene where a knife-wielding attacker in the German city of Mannheim on Friday targeted a gathering by the anti-Islam right-wing group Pax Europa, according to members of the group. Uwe Anspach/dpa