German police launch manhunt after four severely injured in shootings

Police officers work in a cordoned-off street where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

Police are searching for a 34-year-old suspect on Saturday, after four people were severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen.

Among the injured was the suspect's wife, police in the western German state of North-Rhine Westphalia said. The four victims have been hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The suspected perpetrator, of Turkish nationality, is still on the run, with a police helicopter being used in the search. Police searched a supermarket and a nearby forest after receiving tip-offs from local residents.

Authorities earlier confirmed to dpa that shots were fired around 11 am (0900 GMT) at two crime scenes, consisting of a hair salon and a nearby residential building in Hagen, south of Dortmund. The incident may have been linked to a family dispute, the police added.

The police said officers were on site with a large contingent and urged the public to avoid the area around the crime scenes. "Do not put yourself in danger! If you observe anything suspicious, please call the emergency number 110," it said in a message posted on the social media platform X.

Police from the western city of Dortmund police have taken over the large-scale operation and set up a task force. No further details on the identities of the three other victims have been released.

Police emergency vehicles are parked in a cordoned-off street. Several people have been injured in shooting incidents at two locations in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday, with the suspected perpetrator reportedly still on the run. Justin Brosch/dpa

A policeman walks behind a police cordon to a hairdressing salon where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa