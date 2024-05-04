German police discover young woman's body in car boot

Emergency services from the Regensburg criminal investigation department work in an underground garage of a DIY store, after founding a body of a woman in the trunk of a car in the garage. Moller-Schuh/vifogra/dpa

The body of a 19-year-old woman has been discovered in the boot of her car in the south-eastern Germany city of Regensburg.

A criminal investigation has been opened. However, nothing can yet be said about how the young woman from the Bavarian district of Cham died, police spokesman Matthias Gröger said on Saturday.

"We can't rule anything out at the moment. We are investigating in all directions." The circumstances in which the body was found point to a violent crime, while a suicide can be ruled out.

In the morning, someone reported to the police that a car with a smashed side window was located in the underground car park of a hardware store, police said. A patrol then discovered the dead woman in the boot.

The car was registered to the 19-year-old's parents. It is unclear how long it had been in the underground car park. The young woman had not been reported missing.

Crime experts searched the garage for clues into the evening. An undertaker later collected the body of the 19-year-old.

The investigators questioned the young woman's parents and witnesses.

Gröger was initially unable to give any details. More information should be available on Sunday.

A police car is parked in the driveway to the underground parking garage of a DIY store, after founding a body of a woman in the trunk of a car in the garage. Moller-Schuh/vifogra/dpa