German police discover young woman's body in car boot

The body of a 19-year-old woman has been discovered in the boot of her car in the south-eastern Germany city of Regensburg.

A criminal investigation has been opened, however, a police spokesman said on Saturday that it was not yet possible to confirm how the young woman from Bavaria died.

In the morning, someone reported to the police that a car with a smashed side window was located in the underground car park of a hardware store, police said.

A patrol then discovered the dead woman in the boot. The forensics department is still securing evidence at the scene, police said. No further details were available.

Emergency services from the Regensburg criminal investigation department work in an underground garage of a DIY store, after founding a body of a woman in the trunk of a car in the garage. Moller-Schuh/vifogra/dpa