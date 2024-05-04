German police discover young woman's body in car boot
The body of a 19-year-old woman has been discovered in the boot of her car in the south-eastern Germany city of Regensburg.
A criminal investigation has been opened, however, a police spokesman said on Saturday that it was not yet possible to confirm how the young woman from Bavaria died.
In the morning, someone reported to the police that a car with a smashed side window was located in the underground car park of a hardware store, police said.
A patrol then discovered the dead woman in the boot. The forensics department is still securing evidence at the scene, police said. No further details were available.