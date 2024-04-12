German police break up pro-Palestinian conference in Berlin
German police have broken up a pro-Palestinian conference in the capital Berlin and asked some 250 participants to leave the venue.
Officers had already interrupted the event during a speech via video by an activist who is banned from political activity in Germany.
When the man spoke police cut off the transmission and temporarily switched off the power.
Various pro-Palestinian groups had organized the three-day "Palestine Congress," but it was shut down after only about two hours.
Before the start of the meeting, politicians including Berlin Mayor Kai Wegener and the police had announced that they would take firm action if any anti-Semitic statements or criminal offences were committed at the meeting.
