German parliament rejects motion for Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Members of the Bundestag debate during a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Britta Pedersen/dpa

The German conservative opposition has once again failed with a parliamentary motion calling on Berlin to supply German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine after a majority of lawmaker voted against it on Thursday.

A total of 690 lawmakers took part in the vote, with 495 voting against, 190 in favour and five abstentions. The conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group has 197 lawmakers.

The Taurus system is characterized by its long range of 500 kilometres and high precision. The weapon makes it possible to destroy Russian ammunition depots, protected command centres and vital war infrastructure far behind the front line.

The 19-kilometre-long Kerch Bridge was repeatedly cited as an example. It connects Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 in violation of international law, and the Russian mainland.

Opponents of a delivery say it has the potential to escalate the conflict and drag Germany into the war.

Boris Pistorius, German Minister of Defence, attends a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Britta Pedersen/dpa