German parliament extends mandate for Mediterranean mission

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during the current affairs debate on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories during a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Jonathan Penschek/dpa

The German Armed Forces will participate in NATO's Sea Guardian mission to monitor the Mediterranean for another year.

The Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, voted on Thursday by a large majority in favour of extending the mandate.

The surveillance mission with ships and boats is intended to contribute to the fight against terrorism and arms smuggling. As with the mandate extension last year, the upper limit is 550 armed forces personnel.

The Bundestag was also due to extend the mandate for the military mission in South Sudan on Thursday. Up to 50 German soldiers can then continue to support the peace process as UN blue helmets and ensure the protection of civilians.

Although the civil war in the East African country was formally ended by a peace agreement in 2018, various armed groups are still fighting for influence there.

