German newcomer Sahra Wagenknecht: 'Relief' after EU election

Amira Mohamed Ali (L), Party Chairwoman of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), Sahra Wagenknecht, Party Chairwoman of the BSW, and Christian Leye, BSW Secretary General, react to the announcement of the first forecasts for the results of the 2024 European elections of her party. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

German political newcomer Sahra Wagenknecht has expressed her "joy" and "relief" at the performance of her party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), in the European elections.

"There is great potential," Wagenknecht told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday evening. She said she now wants to build on this in subsequent elections.

According to projections by broadcaster ARD, the BSW achieved 5.7% in the European elections in Germany.

This was the first time the party was tested at the polls.

Wagenkecht, who opposes weapon deliveries to Ukraine, emphasized that she believes a diplomatic initiative is necessary in Russia's war. "Many people are worried that the war will also come to us."

The populist party combines left–wing social policy with an anti-immigrant stance and criticism of the European Union.

When asked where the BSW now sits on the party spectrum, Wagenknecht, former star politician of the far-left Die Linke (The Left), said: "It's not on the right."

