German minister to propose return of military service registration

Boris Pistorius (C), Germany's Defence Minister, comes to the Bundestag's Defence Committee to present plans for a new military service. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is set to propose requiring young men to register for potential military service, according to dpa's sources, in a move that comes 13 years after Germany effectively abolished national conscription.

The step would not reinstate conscription. But young men would have to provide information in a questionnaire about their willingness and ability to serve - with some also selected for a physical examination - under the terms of the plan which Pistorius will formally reveal later on Wednesday.

The proposal represents a first step towards potentially reinstating some form of mandatory military service, a controversial issue in Germany, and would require a change to the military service law, according to information obtained by dpa.

The country effectively abolished compulsory military or civil service for men in 2011 after 55 years, although German law still provides for possible conscription in the event of war or other tensions.

Germany's military has faced manpower shortages in recent years and last year shrank to 181,500 soldiers despite new efforts to attract volunteers.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted a reckoning over the state of Germany's depleted military and a pledge from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to rebuild the armed forces.

Adding more recruits is intended to help make the army "war-ready," as Pistorius describes it.

Military planners estimate that 400,000 people will have to complete the planned questionnaire each year, and believe about a quarter of them could express an interest in entering the military.

Some 40,000 candidates could then take part in the physical check-up.

There is currently capacity to train between 5,000 to 7,000 recruits, but this is set to grow. The military service is expected to last six or 12 months.

Pistorius commissioned studies of various models of compulsory service ahead of Wednesday's announcement.

After informing the parliament's defence committee, Pistorius is due to explain his proposals at a press conference in the afternoon.

Boris Pistorius, Germany's Defence Minister, pictured during a visit to the tank troop school in Munster. Christian Charisius/dpa