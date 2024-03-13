German logistics firm DHL sees increase in global trade for 2024

Deutsche Post and DHL Group flags fly in front of the Deutsche Post headquarters. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

German logistics firm DHL says the current year has the potential to see accelerated growth in global trade, the company said in a report released on Wednesday.

After reaching a record high in 2022, the share of global economic output attributable to international trade weakened last year.

But DHL, which is based in the western German city of Bonn, said trade is now likely to pick up again.

Despite the increased geopolitical risks, DHL's Global Connectedness Report does not envision a shift towards regionalization and shorter supply chains.

The regular report from DHL analyses international trade, capital, information and people flows.

"Deglobalization is still a risk - but not a reality at the moment," said Steven Altman, a researcher at New York University's Stern School of Business, which collects the data.