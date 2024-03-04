German leak of British intelligence ‘a very serious matter’, says No 10

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, has ordered an inquiry into how the sensitive information was leaked - Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Downing Street has described the German leak of British military intelligence as “a very serious matter” as it supported the investigation ordered by Olaf Scholz.

Germany accidentally shared British military secrets with Russia by using off-the-shelf video phone technology to discuss missiles being used by Ukraine.

The head of the Luftwaffe told officers British officers were joining French counterparts in delivering Storm Shadows to Ukrainian soldiers before adding that British troops were “on the ground” in remarks that were subsequently broadcast by Russian state media.

On Sunday, Mr Scholz, the German chancellor, described the leak as “very serious” as he ordered an inquiry into what had happened.

Asked about the security breach, one of the worst by Berlin since the Cold War, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “It’s obviously a matter for Germany to investigate and you’ve got chancellor Scholz’s words on this.

“I think he said that it’s clearly a very serious matter, and that’s why it’s now being investigated very carefully. The UK was the first on our part to provide long-range precision strike missiles to Ukraine, and we would encourage our allies to do the same.

“We’ve been clear from the outset that the UK will provide Ukraine with the necessary aid, including lethal support, to defend itself and reclaim its sovereign territory.”

The spokesman declined to be drawn on whether there were any plans to restrict intelligence sharing with Germany and said the incident was “one for Germany to investigate”.

“More broadly, we’ve got a long-standing and very close defence relationship with Germany, we’re two of the biggest providers of military aid to Ukraine, and we will continue to work together to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

“We previously acknowledged the presence of a small number of British troops in Ukraine for providing security to our diplomatic presence and supporting the armed forces of Ukraine, including through medical training. But I wouldn’t comment any further on that.”

Downing Street sources noted the language used by Mr Scholz did not confirm the presence of UK military personnel in Ukraine.

Last week, Mr Scholz was criticised after he said he did not want to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine because he feared they would be used to strike targets in Moscow and potentially drag Germany into the conflict.

It came as Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP and a former chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, said the leak had been “worrying on a number of levels”.

Mr Ellwood told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “At the recent Munich Security Conference attended by chancellor Olaf Scholz, and indeed president Zelensky, who was begging for weapon systems, the very public frustration about Germany not matching Britain in sending long-range air-launch missiles was second only to the frustration in delays over the Americans not sending their $60bn package of support that’s got caught up in congress.

“So this interception and the leak of military planning discussion is worrying on a number of decibel levels.”

Mr Ellwood questioned why “basic concept protocols” were not followed, adding: “It also revealed a tension, I think, between senior German military who want to see Taurus dispatched and the German chancellor, who seems increasingly focused on his political survival rather than what’s best for the continent.

“And it’s also how this plays out in Germany. You can see the tensions that are playing out in capital cities as to what we should do next in Ukraine because the tide does seem to be turning unless they receive greater support.”

Mr Scholz on Thursday told voters that the missiles, which are more advanced than British Storm Shadows, “if used incorrectly could reach a specific target somewhere in Moscow”.

He has previously expressed his concerns about Germany being seen as a “Kriegspartei”, or party to the conflict, and stated that Taurus missiles would require boots on the ground in Ukraine, a step he has ruled out because of his concerns about the possibility of a further escalatory response by Vladimir Putin.