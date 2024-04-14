German-Israeli Society calls for Sunday rally at Brandenburg Gate

The German-Israeli Society has called for a rally, together with its youth forum, at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Sunday afternoon in response to the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel.

"We call on Berliners today to show their solidarity with the Jewish and democratic state that has come under attack," it said, calling for supporters to gather at 3 pm (1300 GMT).

The German-Israeli society is an independent organization supported by the German Foreign Office. It promotes strong cultural, scientific and civil society ties between the two countries.

The call follows the first direct attack on Israeli territory from Iran. An Israeli military spokesman said that 99% of some 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been intercepted by Israel and its allies, with minimal damage caused.

Iran's "Operation Truthful Promise" was mounted in revenge for an airstrike on its embassy grounds in Damascus on April 1 in which two generals and others were killed. Israel is believed to have carried out the attack and has not denied responsibility.