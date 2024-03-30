German investigators set for lengthy hunt for former RAF terrorists

Disarmers from the forensic institute of the Berlin police arrive at the apartment of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette. German investigators are bracing themselves for a lengthy manhunt for two former members of the left-wing terrorist group, the Red Army Faction (RAF). Fabian Sommer/dpa

German investigators are bracing themselves for a lengthy manhunt for two former members of the left-wing terrorist group, the Red Army Faction (RAF).

A suspected accomplice of Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub, Daniela Klette, was detained on February 26 after living under a false identity in a flat in Berlin for many years.

Police are being "patient and persistent" in the search for the two men, the head of the Lower Saxony State Office of Criminal Investigation, Friedo de Vries, told dpa in Hanover.

"We are determined to arrest Mr Garweg and also Mr Staub," he said.

The search pressure is high and the investigators are not giving in, de Vries said.

"I can't imagine that the two are spending their days in tranquillity right now," he said. Investigators are currently analysing thousands of traces and found objects.

Like Garweg and Staub, Klette belonged to the so-called third generation of the RAF, otherwise known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang, which had carried out numerous attacks and killed people up until 1991.

The 65-year-old is being held on remand in a women's prison. The authorities accuse Klette, Staub and Garweg of attempted murder and a series of serious robberies between 1999 and 2016.