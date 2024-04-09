German internet monitor records doubling of criminal content in 2023

Alexandra Koch-Skiba, lawyer and head of the eco Complaints Office, attends the presentation of the 2019 Annual Report. Sonja Wurtscheid/dpa

Complaints about criminal content on the internet soared to 17,493 cases in Germany last year, almost double the previous year and a new record, the German internet association eco reported on Tuesday.

Violence of a sexual nature and transgressions directed at minors made up 78.9% of cases, with a further 11.7% concerning other sexual transgressions seen as illegal under the relevant legislation.

Alexandra Koch-Skiba, head of eco's complaints unit, described the increase, in particular in the area of sexual violence directed at minors, as shocking. "But it also makes clear that our society is watchful and has taken a clear position on illegal content."

The figures in the annual report provided clear evidence of eco's success in the battle against illegal content, she said. Despite the sharp rise in complaints, the association had managed to effect deletion in 98.35% of the cases of internet content raised.

German-hosted websites with child pornography were removed at a rate of 100% within an average of two days, with global removal within six days achieved in 98.87% of cases.

The association said deleting illegal content through self-regulation was more effective than internet censorship. "In the battle against banned web content, deletion is the central and most effective measure. This method is not only rapid, but also effective and sustainable," the report says.

There were almost 900 cases of politically seditious content among the justified complaints. These included dissemination of illegal propaganda and the use of the symbols of banned organizations.