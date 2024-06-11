German interior minister joins Bosnia talks on irregular migration

German Minister of the Interior and Home Affairs Nancy Faeser visits the "Green Border" between Turkey and Bulgaria and talks to four German federal police officers in the Frontex operation. Soeren Stache/dpa

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser travelled to Sarajevo on Tuesday for an unannounced working visit in an effort to curb irregular migration via Bosnia-Herzegovina to the European Union and Germany.

The number of unauthorized entries via the Balkan state has recently risen.

Government sources in Berlin said Tuesday evening that topics discussed with government representatives included border protection, cooperation on repatriations, visa practice and the fight against organized crime.

Since Serbia has tightened checks at its airports, more people have been travelling to Germany via Sarajevo, they said.

In 2023, 35,000 more Turkish nationals entered Bosnia than officially left, in addition to around 14,000 Russians and 6,800 Chinese citizens, according to the sources.

The delegation travelling with Faeser included Federal Police President Dieter Romann.

Bosnia is a candidate for EU membership and Germany is keen to help the strengthening of its police structures based on the rule of law, according to the delegation.