German interior minister in Bosnia for talks on irregular migration

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser travelled to Sarajevo on Tuesday for an unannounced working visit in an effort to curb irregular migration via Bosnia-Herzegovina to the European Union.

The number of unauthorized entries via the Balkan state has recently risen. Government sources in Berlin say more people have been travelling to Germany via Sarajevo since Serbia tightened checks at its airports.

In 2023, 35,000 more Turkish nationals entered Bosnia than officially left, in addition to around 14,000 Russians and 6,800 Chinese citizens.

The delegation travelling with Faeser included Federal Police President Dieter Romann. Meetings were planned with the border police and the central immigration authorities.

Bosnia is a candidate for EU membership and Germany is keen to help the strengthening of its police structures based on the rule of law.