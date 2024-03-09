German infrastructure agency wants security boosted post Tesla attack

Cars belonging to employees of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg parked outside the factory. Production at the Tesla car factory in Gruenheide is at a standstill due to a power outage following an arson attack on a high-voltage pylon. The police are investigating suspected arson following a power failure on 5 March morning. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Germany's Federal Network Agency, responsible for regulating energy and telecommunications infrastructure, joined calls for greater security for energy grids after an attack on the power supply to the Tesla factory near Berlin.

"The incident emphasizes the need for resilient energy supply structures in Germany," a spokeswoman for the Network Agency told dpa.

"The legislator is currently working on the requirements for the security of critical infrastructure, including against physical threats. The aim is to further raise the level of security," she said.

At the same time, the concrete requirements should be tailored to the specific risks faced by operators, she said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Cabinet is to deal with what is known as the Kritis umbrella law in the first half of the year, to better protect critical infrastructure against threats.

On Tuesday, previously unknown perpetrators set fire to an electricity pylon in a field in East Brandenburg, which also supplies power to the massive Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin. The pylon was freely accessible.

Production at Elon Musk's company's only European factory was halted. Tens of thousands of residents were also affected by the power outage. The industry is pressing for more security for such networks.

The Tesla factory and a logistics centre belonging to the Edeka supermarket chain are still without power. They say the outage should be resolved in around a week.

The responsible electricity grid operator Edis did not give a date but said they were in the process of "quickly restoring the power supply to Tesla and the logistics centre."

The left-wing extremist Volcano Group, previously unknown, declared that it was responsible for the attack. The police consider a letter of confession to be authentic.

Germany's Public Prosecutor's Office took over the investigation after the attack. They are working on an initial suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization, anti-constitutional sabotage and joint arson, among others.

Numerous Tesla employees showed their solidarity with their company at a rally organized by the works council on Friday evening, in front of the car manufacturer's plant in Grünheide in Brandenburg.