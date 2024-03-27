German government stresses trust in UK justice system in Assange case

The German government has emphasized its trust in the British judiciary in view of the latest delay in connection with the extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that British jurisdiction exists and that we trust it, and this is also evident in this case," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Office emphasized: "From our point of view, yesterday's decision shows one thing above all, namely that the British judiciary works independently and impartially."

In connection with an appeal by Assange against extradition, the High Court in London ruled on Tuesday that the 52-year-old may not be transferred directly to the United States. Accordingly, the Australian's application for an appeal could still be granted.

According to the judges, the appeal was denied on six of nine points. Three further points depend on whether the US government and the British home secretary can provide appropriate assurances. The judges set a deadline of three weeks for this.

The question is whether Assange can invoke the right to freedom of expression in proceedings in the US and enjoy the same rights as US citizens, that he will not be prejudged because of his citizenship and that the death penalty will not be imposed. If the deadline passes without the guarantees being given, an appeal hearing will be held immediately.

The US government wants to try the Australian on espionage charges. He faces up to 175 years in prison.

Washington accuses him of stealing and publishing secret material from military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and many other secret documents with the whistleblower now known as Chelsea Manning, who was at the time known as Bradley Manning, thereby jeopardizing the lives of US informants.

Assange's supporters see him as a journalist who has been targeted by the judiciary in Washington for exposing US war crimes.