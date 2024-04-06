German frigate fends off attack on civilian ship in Red Sea

The frigate "Hessen" leaves the harbor. German frigate repels attack on cargo ship in the Red Sea. Sina Schuldt/dpa

The German frigate Hessen has fended off an attack against a civilian cargo ship in the Red Sea, Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, said on X on Saturday evening.

"An approaching missile was destroyed," the army wrote.

The Hessen has been deployed in the Red Sea since the end of February to protect merchant ships from attacks by the Houthi militia operating from Yemen.

The operation is part of the EU military mission Aspides. On its fourth day of deployment, the frigate had already shot down two Huthi drones. In mid-March, it repelled an attack with an overwater drone against a civilian towed convoy, according to the German Armed Forces.

The Red Sea is home to the most important sea route from Asia to Europe, which runs through the Suez Canal.

The Houthi militia, which is allied with Iran, wants to use the attacks to force an end to the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.